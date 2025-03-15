Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said that on Emirati Children's Day, "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing a supportive social and educational system for our children, enabling them to develop their abilities, nurture their growth, and refine their skills to become the leaders of tomorrow.''

On the occasion of Emirati Children's Day, which falls on 15th March each year, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that investing in children is an investment in the nation's advancement. "It is our duty to create an environment for every child that ensures their comprehensive rights, including their right to identity and national culture, thus fostering their sense of belonging and pride in their Emirati roots."

Also Read | Baby Wombat Snatching: US Influencer Sam Jone Apologises After Sparking Outrage for Picking Up Baby Wombat.

Sheikh Abdullah added, "We believe that building a bright future for our children requires strengthening the partnership between the family and the community, with all its institutions, to solidify children's connection to their Emirati cultural heritage and authentic values, while fostering a spirit of leadership and a forward-looking mindset.

"In the "Year of Community," we reaffirm our commitment to uniting efforts and adopting the best practices and policies that place the child at the heart of our priorities, ensuring equal opportunities for growth and development, so that they may grow into active individuals who meet the challenges of the era and contribute to the nation's prosperity."

Also Read | Donald Trump Says He Ordered Washington DC Clean Up To Keep PM Narendra Modi From Seeing 'Tents and Graffiti'.

Sheikha Mariam bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - Vice Chairwoman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, stated, "On Emirati Children's Day, we celebrate every child who dreams, explores, and learns, every father and mother who instil values in their children, every teacher who contributes to shaping young minds, and every institution that places the well-being of the child at the heart of its priorities.''

''Our children are our future, the hope we carry in our hearts for a brighter tomorrow. We invest in their education and care, providing them with an inspiring environment that supports their growth and enables them to realise their full potential. At the same time, we strengthen their right to culture and national identity, ensuring they grow up connected to their heritage and are able to express themselves through their language, arts, and traditions,'' she added.

Sheikha Mariam bin Mohamed bin Zayed noted, "This is yet another occasion to reaffirm that the care and upbringing of a child is a significant shared responsibility that requires the collaboration of the family, community, and various sectors. Together, we aim to nurture a generation that is confident, deeply rooted in its identity, and fully equipped to lead the future with passion and creativity.''

Hajer Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said, "Emirati Children's Day is an occasion to celebrate the innocence of childhood and its dreams, while reaffirming our collective responsibility to care for every child and empower them to become active individuals in building the future. It is also an opportunity to renew our commitment to providing a supportive environment that enhances their cognitive and social development, while encouraging creativity and excellence."

She also emphasised that empowering children to engage with, participate in, and express their cultural heritage, including their language and traditions, is a fundamental pillar in their upbringing and character development.

"We work within the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council to establish effective partnerships that ensure every child has equal opportunities for education and proper upbringing, enabling them to stay connected to their identity, enjoy their cultural rights, and fulfil their ambitions while contributing to the advancement of their nation."

Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, said that the family is the cornerstone in building a child's character and promoting their national identity. ''At the Ministry of Family, we work in collaboration with various community organisations to develop supportive environments that ensure every child's right to thrive within a stable and safe family, thereby fostering a sense of belonging and pride in their national identity."

She noted that childhood development is a shared responsibility, which requires concerted efforts to ensure creating environments that promote children's well-being and uphold their rights to protection, care and education. The family has a pivotal role in conveying and reinforcing national cultural values, as a child's identity is shaped by the traditions, language and core values of the family.

She said, ''At the Ministry of Family, we are committed to strengthening the family's educational role through initiatives that foster family cohesion and empower parents, to nurture a generation confident in their identity and prepared to build a sustainable future for the UAE.

''Building a robust community begins with the family, and when we nurture a generation that is confident in its identity and proud of its cultural heritage, we lay the foundation for a prosperous and sustainable future for the UAE." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)