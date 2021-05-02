Berlin [Germany], May 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of police officers injured at May Day rallies in Berlin rose to 93, while at least 354 people were detained, the city police told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the police reported that 240 people were detained and some 30 police officers were injured in the demonstrations. Berlin's senator for the interior and sport Andreas Geisel updated the information, stating that 93 law enforcement officers were injured and 354 demonstrators were detained.

"Yes, these are the latest numbers, 93 police officers were injured and over 350 people were detained," a police spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik.

According to the source, the Berlin police will soon publish a detailed report on the Saturday events.

On Saturday, over 20 marches and rallies took place in the German capital as over 30,000 people took to streets to commemorate the Labor Day. The largest demonstration was held at Neukoelln borough, which attracted about 10,000 participants. The tensions flared as the police attempted to enforce coronavirus rules, which prompted some protesters to throw rocks and bottles at the officers. (ANI/Sputnik)

