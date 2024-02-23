World News | Abu Dhabi Customs Records 72 Per Cent Growth in Digital Transactions in 2023

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed exceptional results in digital customs transactions through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2023, recording a growth of 72 percent compared to 2022, achieving a significant increase and the highest rate since the beginning of the strategic transformation journey.

Agency News ANI| Feb 23, 2024 10:38 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Abu Dhabi Customs Records 72 Per Cent Growth in Digital Transactions in 2023
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 23 (ANI/WAM): The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed exceptional results in digital customs transactions through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2023, recording a growth of 72 percent compared to 2022, achieving a significant increase and the highest rate since the beginning of the strategic transformation journey.

Proactive and automated transactions accounted for 42 percent of the total customs transactions volume, achieving a growth of 24.3 percent during 2023, as Abu Dhabi Customs provides a proactive insurance refund service to its customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while truck transit permits, permits for the entry and exit of goods from the customs centre, customs certificates for vehicles, and customs entry and exit certificates are issued automatically with the preparation of the customs declaration.

Also Read | Hungary, Sweden Agree on Defence Deal Ahead of Final Vote on Sweden's NATO Accession.

Customs declarations also witnessed a 6 percent growth during the past year, and pre-arrival customs clearance transactions constituted 47 percent of the total customs clearance procedures transactions at various customs ports across the emirate, achieving a growth of 20 percent compared to 2022.

Express shipping companies' transactions grew by 6 percent, while customs clearance in bonded warehouses increased by 150 percent. Clearance time improved in 2023 by 16 percent, and Abu Dhabi Customs services scored 95 percent in the customer satisfaction index through the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Services Platform "TAMM".

Also Read | US and EU Pile New Sanctions on Russia for Ukraine War's Second Anniversary and Alexei Navalny's Death.

The growth in 2023 shows the extent of digital transformation at Abu Dhabi Customs and its successful investments in advanced technology, providing smart solutions, and modern systems in order to enhance its customs ecosystem and align with global best practices, improving operational efficiency. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Salman Khan Dons Funky Pants Featuring His Face On The Back
Close
Search

World News | Abu Dhabi Customs Records 72 Per Cent Growth in Digital Transactions in 2023

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed exceptional results in digital customs transactions through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2023, recording a growth of 72 percent compared to 2022, achieving a significant increase and the highest rate since the beginning of the strategic transformation journey.

Agency News ANI| Feb 23, 2024 10:38 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Abu Dhabi Customs Records 72 Per Cent Growth in Digital Transactions in 2023
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 23 (ANI/WAM): The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs revealed exceptional results in digital customs transactions through the ports of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2023, recording a growth of 72 percent compared to 2022, achieving a significant increase and the highest rate since the beginning of the strategic transformation journey.

Proactive and automated transactions accounted for 42 percent of the total customs transactions volume, achieving a growth of 24.3 percent during 2023, as Abu Dhabi Customs provides a proactive insurance refund service to its customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while truck transit permits, permits for the entry and exit of goods from the customs centre, customs certificates for vehicles, and customs entry and exit certificates are issued automatically with the preparation of the customs declaration.

Also Read | Hungary, Sweden Agree on Defence Deal Ahead of Final Vote on Sweden's NATO Accession.

Customs declarations also witnessed a 6 percent growth during the past year, and pre-arrival customs clearance transactions constituted 47 percent of the total customs clearance procedures transactions at various customs ports across the emirate, achieving a growth of 20 percent compared to 2022.

Express shipping companies' transactions grew by 6 percent, while customs clearance in bonded warehouses increased by 150 percent. Clearance time improved in 2023 by 16 percent, and Abu Dhabi Customs services scored 95 percent in the customer satisfaction index through the Abu Dhabi Digital Government Services Platform "TAMM".

Also Read | US and EU Pile New Sanctions on Russia for Ukraine War's Second Anniversary and Alexei Navalny's Death.

The growth in 2023 shows the extent of digital transformation at Abu Dhabi Customs and its successful investments in advanced technology, providing smart solutions, and modern systems in order to enhance its customs ecosystem and align with global best practices, improving operational efficiency. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Comments
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
आकाश दीप
500K+ searches
Eng vs Ind
200K+ searches
NZ vs Aus
50K+ searches
Ollie Robinson
50K+ searches
AP Inter hall ticket 2024
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot