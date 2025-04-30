Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI): The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity and its partners unveiled a significant philanthropic initiative on Tuesday aimed at improving maternal and newborn mortality rates in Africa, as reported by Gulf News.

According to Gulf News, the Beginnings Fund aims to collaborate with African governments, national organisations, and specialists to avert over 300,000 fatalities and increase access to quality healthcare for 34 million mothers and infants by 2030.

The creation of the Beginnings Fund forms a part of a collective philanthropic pledge of almost USD 600 million for maternal and newborn survival, which includes USD 100 million earmarked specifically for initiatives that align with the mission of the Beginnings Fund. This collective commitment was facilitated by a USD 125 million grant from the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, which enabled matched funding from various organizations, including the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, Delta Philanthropies, The ELMA Foundation, and the Gates Foundation, along with additional support from the Horace W Goldsmith Foundation, Patchwork Collective, and others, as reported by Gulf News.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Fund plans to collaborate with 10 African nations over the next five years to implement targeted investments in the resources, personnel, and systems necessary to enhance and expand maternal and newborn health. These investments will focus on improving maternal and newborn survival rates in high-burden hospitals, health facilities, and referral networks, where the majority of preventable deaths occur, as emphasised by Gulf News.

The launch event took place at Kanad Hospital in Al Ain, notable as the first modern hospital built in Abu Dhabi. The gathering was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chair of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, as well as Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with other essential partners, as reported by Gulf News.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: "Through the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, we are honoured to support the Beginnings Fund in giving more mothers and their children the opportunity of a healthy start. In the earliest days of the UAE, our nation faced high maternal and newborn mortality rates. This journey taught us the profound importance of quality health care that is available to all, at every stage of life, and this knowledge continues to guide us today. Through this partnership, we further our dedication to working hand-in-hand with governments and partners to build a healthier, more hopeful future for generations to come," as quoted by Gulf News report.

As reported by Gulf News, the Beginnings Fund, in partnership with local implementation organisations, will function in as many as 10 nations: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, while continuing to gather and allocate multi-year funding. The initial investment from its founding philanthropic entities aims to spur additional contributions from new donors, guaranteeing sustainability over the long term. (ANI)

