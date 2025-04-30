New York/Washington, April 30: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has called on both countries "not to escalate" the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will speak to foreign ministers of both countries "as early as today or tomorrow". US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a press briefing on Tuesday said that Washington is reaching out to both India and Pakistan "regarding the Kashmir situation” and telling "them not to escalate the situation."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio “expects to speak with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India as early as today or tomorrow. He is encouraging other national leaders and foreign ministers to reach out to the countries on this issue,” Bruce said. India Pakistan War Imminent? Pak Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Warns of Indian Military Strike in 24-36 Hours, Citing 'Credible Intelligence' (Watch Video).

VIDEO | US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on India-Pakistan tensions following Pahalgam terror attack. Here's what she said: “We are reaching out regarding the Kashmir situation to both India and Pakistan urging them not to escalate the situation. The Secretary is… pic.twitter.com/wcsviv0Gni — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2025

"So it is – again, as I've noted, every day action is being taken, in this case the Secretary speaking directly to his counterparts in India and Pakistan, and we'll – we expect certainly the impact he's usually had with the individuals he's spoken with and certainly with President Trump's leadership, India and Pakistan having those conversations. It's very important for them,” Bruce said.

