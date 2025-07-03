Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the 4th Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo will take place on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

The 2025 edition will feature a reversed route that begins in Al Ain Region and ends in Abu Dhabi, offering cyclists the opportunity to experience the nation's most scenic terrain.

The 2025 race will feature an AED2,000,000 prize pool. In total, 364 awards will be presented -- 44 more compared to 2024, marking the event's continued growth and dedication to rewarding cycling excellence at all levels.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised the race's importance as a key pillar in Abu Dhabi's journey to becoming a leading global destination for cycling.

Al Awani said: "The Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo is a unique competitive event that brings together amateurs and professionals alike. It reflects our strategic vision to make cycling an integral part of life in the emirate."

He added that the 4th edition marks a major shift with the race now starting in Al Ain Region and ending in Abu Dhabi, as opposed to previous editions that began in the capital.

Al Awani also highlighted that increasing the number of winners and dedicating AED 2 million in prizes underscores the council's commitment to advancing the event and strengthening its standing on the international race calendar.

The race is part of the Bike Abu Dhabi platform and its ongoing annual initiatives, aimed at establishing the emirate as a global hub for cycling and supporting its long-term vision of promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

Since its launch in 2022, the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo has earned a place on the global cycling calendar, drawing participants from around the world and showcasing Abu Dhabi's commitment to promoting healthy, sustainable lifestyles through sport.

The previous edition welcomed more than 1,000 male and female cyclists from more than 70 nationalities, presenting a strong display of tolerance and coexistence--core values embraced by the UAE.

The 2025 race coincides with the Year of the Community initiative, adding a strong element of social cohesion and inclusion, and reaffirming the vital role of sport in strengthening national unity and building bridges across all segments of society. (ANI/WAM)

