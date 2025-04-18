Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a cornerstone of M42's Digital Health Solutions (DHS) platform, today announced a transformative strategic partnership with SRI International (SRI), a research and development leader based in Silicon Valley, USA, and VantageBridge Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The collaboration will establish a pioneering Innovation Hub in Abu Dhabi, positioning the Emirate as a global epicentre for AI and healthcare breakthroughs. The Innovation Hub will serve as a catalyst for digital health transformation, fostering the growth of startups, driving cutting-edge research, and facilitating the exchange of intellectual property and global expertise.

Announced during ADGHW, the partnership was formalised through an agreement signed in the presence of Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), and Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42.

The signing ceremony featured Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42's Digital Health Solutions platform, Peter Marcotullio, Senior Vice President of Commercialisation at SRI, and Alain Baron, Founder and CEO of VantageBridge Partners.

By integrating ADHDS's advanced healthcare data infrastructure with SRI's unparalleled R&D capabilities and VantageBridge's expertise in securing investment and market access, this partnership will create a robust ecosystem that attracts top-tier talent, fuels economic diversification, and positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare solutions. VantageBridge Partners has committed to leading commercialisation activities to support significant investment, while SRI will establish an exclusive relationship with ADHDS for healthcare and AI initiatives across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, emphasised, "This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to building a world-class healthcare ecosystem powered by innovation and global collaboration. The Innovation Hub will play a pivotal role in advancing research, attracting exceptional talent, and delivering transformative health solutions that extend far beyond Abu Dhabi, benefiting the region and the world."

Peter Marcotullio, Senior Vice President of Commercialisation at SRI, added, "We are thrilled to partner with ADHDS and VantageBridge to create this Innovation Hub in Abu Dhabi. By combining SRI's expertise in research and technology with ADHDS's vision for healthcare transformation and VantageBridge's investment acumen, we are poised to unlock groundbreaking innovations that will redefine the global healthcare landscape and improve lives worldwide."

Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42's Digital Health Solutions platform, highlighted, "This collaboration with SRI and VantageBridge is a landmark moment in our mission to build a future-ready healthcare ecosystem. The Innovation Hub will serve as a global platform for pioneers and entrepreneurs, harnessing the power of AI to address tomorrow's healthcare challenges. Abu Dhabi is now positioned to lead the world in AI-driven healthcare innovation, amplifying our impact on health outcomes globally."

Alain Baron, Founder and CEO of VantageBridge Partners, underscored, "This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with the Department of Health's vision to establish Abu Dhabi as a global leader in health innovation. By fostering investment opportunities and accelerating research, we are not only addressing critical healthcare challenges but also creating a lasting legacy of technological progress, economic growth, and enhanced well-being across the region."

This collaboration aligns with Abu Dhabi's broader vision to become a world-class destination for health innovation and a hub for life sciences, reinforcing its role as a leader in the global healthcare sector. (ANI/WAM)

