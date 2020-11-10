Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Mark Esper, who Donald Trump fired as his defence secretary on Monday said he accepted the US President's decision to replace him, reported CNN.

"I serve the country in deference to the Constitution, so I accept your decision to replace me. I step aside knowing there is much we achieved at the Defense Department over the last eighteen months to protect the nation and improve the readiness, capabilities, and professionalism of the joint force, while fundamentally transforming and preparing the military for the future," said Esper in a letter.

The tone of the letter was largely diplomatic and includes a list of accomplishments that Esper says occurred during his tenure, avoiding any major criticism of Trump or his policies.

Trump on Monday said that he had "terminated" Esper, and announced that Christopher C Miller, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would become the Acting Secretary of Defence.

"Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," Trump tweeted.

Esper was appointed as the Secretary of Defence in 2019, replacing James Mattis.

According to CNN, Esper had been on shaky ground with the White House for months, a rift that deepened after he said in June that he did not support using active-duty troops to quell the large-scale protests across the United States triggered by the death of George Floyd by police.

He also said military forces should be used in a law enforcement role only as a last resort. (ANI)

