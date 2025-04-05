New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In regard to remarks by the Press Secretary to Bangladesh Chief Advisor about the meeting of the Bangladesh leader Muhammad Yunus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have dismissed the account as mischievous and politically motivated.

Sources said on Saturday that the characterisation of PM Modi's remarks regarding the relationship between Yunus and the previous government was also inaccurate.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Offers USD 2,000 to Student To Kill Husband in Columbus, Arrested After Mother Finds Texts on Boy's Phone.

The sources said underlined that PM Modi spoke of the progress in our bilateral relationship since 2014 and characterized it as a deep friendship between our societies and peoples.

They said PM Modi also mentioned the importance of elections as the basis of legitimacy in any democracy.

Also Read | India, Sri Lanka Ink Major Defence Pact After Talks Between PM Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

"A continued procrastination in this regard would damage the Chief Advisor's reputation. The Bangladeshi contention that attacks on minorities were a social media concoction was dismissed as being in contradiction of facts on the ground," a source said.

Regarding various specific issues raised by the Chief Advisor, PM Modi told him that this was best discussed by the Foreign Ministers.

Sources said there is no basis for the observation made by the Press Secretary on the extradition request pertaining to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sources, in fact, emphasized that such attempts call into question both the seriousness and the good faith of the interim government. Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Bangladesh Chief Advisor, had posted his remarks on social media.

PM Modi met Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday.

PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

Enunciating India's people-centric approach to the relationship, Prime Minister highlighted that cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism.

Prime Minister urged that rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided. On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, are necessary for maintaining border security and stability. Bilateral mechanism could meet as appropriate to review and take forward bilateral ties, he said.

PM Modi underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the Government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating the cases of atrocities committed against them.

Prime Minister congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the Chair of BIMSTEC and looked forward to the forum further advancing regional cooperation under its leadership. The leaders agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration, including under the BIMSTEC framework.

Prime Minister expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between the two countries would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions, in the interest of their long standing and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

PM Modi also said in a post on X that he expressed serious concern for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh. I reiterated India's support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed measures to prevent illegal border crossings and expressed our serious concern for the safety and well-being of Hindus and other minorities," PM Modi said.

PM Modi met several other leaders on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)