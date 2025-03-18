New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held meetings with several global leaders on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a series of posts on X, the EAM highlighted several aspects upon which discussions were held with the leaders that ranged from current global security architecture and UN reforms to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Also Read | Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German Singer, Gains Global Recognition After PM Narendra Modi Mentions Her in Monthly Radio Programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

On his meeting with Enrique A. Manalo, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Welcomed @SecManalo at #Raisina2025. Had a wide - ranging discussion on connectivity, maritime, infrastructure and deepening our ASEAN partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1901994629148385759

Also Read | Google Wiz Acquisition: Google To Acquire Cloud Security Platform Wiz for USD 32 Billion in All-Cash Transaction.

Upon meeting Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, the EAM held discussions on pertinent global issues such as UN reforms, developments in Ukraine and the India-European Union partnership".

"A pleasure interacting with DPM & FM @Xavier_Bettel of Luxembourg. Spoke about UN reform, Ukraine and the India - EU partnership", Jaishankar said.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1901994986469814347

The EAM also met Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba and discussed the several aspects of India-Nepal ties.

"Pleased to meet FM Nepal @Arzuranadeuba today. Discussed various facets of our bilateral cooperation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1902005332387520706

Foreign Minister Rana took to X to share the highlights of the meeting. She said, "A highly fruitful interaction with H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. H.E. Jaishankar and I took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges. I expressed my appreciation for India's Neighborhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal's continued prioritization of relations with India."

https://x.com/Arzuranadeuba/status/1901986421998862733

Jaishankar held a meeting with the National Security Advisor of the UK, Jonathan Powell and exchanged views on security issues.

He said, "Met UK NSA Jonathan Powell at #Raisina2025.Exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global security issues.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1902006058161455530

Earlier during the day, MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also delivered remarks at the Raisina Dialogue on sustainable development and a green future.

He said, "I firmly believe that environmental action must not be limited to policies and government and efforts of the governments alone. It must also be a personal choice and a priority. A simple act of planting a tree is a pledge for a sustainable future. 'Ek ped Maa ke naam' is an initiative of our Prime Minister. It embodies the spirit, encouraging every individual to dedicate a tree in the honour of their mother, reinforcing the connection between nature, sustainability, and gratitude... Climate action must happen simultaneously while addressing other immediate concerns that countries are facing today. We need to put aside geopolitical differences and to come together for a green and sustainable future, a legacy that we can hand over to our future generation."

The Raisina Dialogue, being held in New Delhi from March 17-19, is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)