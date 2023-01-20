Islamabad [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): Activists of political parties took out rallies and held protests in many towns of Sindh province over the police's action against workers on the occasion of GM Syed's birth anniversary in Sann, Dawn reported. They demanded the resignation of the Sindh Chief Minister and the SSP of Jamshoro over the incident.

Sindh United Party president Syed Zain Shah had issued the call for protest. The protesters said that police had used batons on peaceful workers at the behest of the Chief Minister of the province, as per the Dawn report. The workers of SUP and other parties held protests in Sukkur district, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Thull and Dor. Leaders condemned the action against workers in Tahro Shah and Moro.

The leaders of the Sindh United Party called for the formation of a judicial commission and stressed that action should be taken against the police force involved in baton charges and shootings. They requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident at Sann and take action against officials involved in the act.

The activists said that they would not allow state terrorism in Sann because it was revered by all Sindhis. The activists called on higher authorities to order the release of the workers who were taken a day before GM Syed's birth anniversary programme, as per the Dawn report.

On Tuesday, a gun battle erupted between police and activists of different nationalist groups at Sann during several separate programmes to celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of veteran Sindhi nationalist leader GM Syed, according to Dawn.

Three policemen and two activists were injured while two police mobiles were torched during the violence, as per the Dawn report. Some leaders of certain nationalist groups claimed that one of their wounded colleagues succumbed to gunshot injuries.

As per the news report, Sindh United Party condemned police for disturbing programmes by resorting to firing and announced that protest will be held across Sindh on Wednesday. SUP leader Syed Munir Haider Shah accused police of attacking SUP activists first and called the police action "brutality." (ANI)

