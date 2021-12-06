Banjul [Gambia], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Alieu Momar Njie, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of The Gambia, declared on Sunday that Adama Barrow, the leader of the National People's Party (NPP), as the winner of the presidential election held on Saturday.

Barrow amassed 457,519 votes, around 53 per cent of the total votes cast. He beat his main challenger Ousainu Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP) who collected 238,253 of the votes cast.

Barrow was first voted Gambian president in 2016 while leading a coalition of seven political parties and some independent candidates, defeating his predecessor Yahya Jammeh. Jammeh has been living in Equatorial Guinea in exile.

Ahead of his re-election, Barrow campaigned on the promise to improve agriculture and infrastructural development in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

