Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has launched "Guidelines for Buying and Selling Knives, Bows and Arrows", addressed to exhibitors, as the selling of hunting weapons is subject to many terms and procedures.

The list of products prohibited from being displayed or sold includes knives and white arms used in unusual civilian purposes, swords and daggers (excluding heritage ones), fencing, spears, arrows and their blades, axes and pickaxes of all kinds used in unusual civilian purposes, sticks with harpoons or heavy metals made for combat purposes, machete combat, electric sticks, electric self-defence items, stick or roller chains ending with thorns, chains linked to white arms, and automatic weapons, lasers, and live ammunition.

Knives, bows and arrows of various types and sizes are distinguished and permanent products at ADIHEX as pivotal tools used in hunting, camping and road trips, and distinctive heritage elements that generations have evinced an interest in.

They are the basic tools people carry throughout the ages and are still present at home, in hunting, sports, and on trips.

Nowadays, the best materials, methods, and metals are used in their production to ensure their durability and effectivity, according to simple traditional designs or modern innovative designs.

Their prices vary considerably depending on the complexity and accuracy of the design, the duration of work on its implementation, and the metal used.

The 20th edition of ADIHEX will be held from August 23rd to 29th, 2023, sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) where the event takes place.

The industry partners include the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the European Foundation for Falconry and Conservation, the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, and Game Fair - France.

The exhibiting companies were able to significantly increase their sales at (ADIHEX) over its previous editions due to the interest of hunting enthusiasts to buy the hunting and shooting weapons and equipment onsite.

They could also meet with major buyers, industry leaders, and marketing experts, and conclude deals and partnerships with the most prominent local agents and distributors to market their innovative products.

Annually, ADIHEX attracts the most significant manufacturers of white arms, where exhibitors are required to adhere to all regulations, instructions, and safety and security measures.

Since the safety of visitors and exhibitors is a top priority, the Higher Organising Committee has been keen to issue the guidelines and implement the best safety practices for buying and selling of the stated items since it is forbidden to sell them to those under the legal age.

A parent or guardian must accompany buyers between the age of 18 and 20 years. Knives, arrows, and bows are delivered outside the exhibition halls upon leaving the venue, while the exhibition security team's role is to assist in finalising sales deliveries.

The after-sales procedures include filling out the exhibition purchase form and indicating the collection point chosen by the buyer. The buyer must also be informed that he must leave ADNEC as soon as he collects his knife and cannot re-enter the exhibition with the item.

The exhibitor should submit the purchased items to the centre's security guard along with the purchase form, who will then hand over the item to the buyer at the collection point.

Moreover, knives are not sold after 21:30, to provide time for the buyers to collect their items at the collection point and leave the venue within the event timings.

As part of its various features and activities, ADIHEX offers tens of thousands of its audience, including archery enthusiasts, a unique live simulation experience with bow and arrows in a safe environment.

They target beginners and intermediate levels through a distinctive interactive activity to explore personal capabilities and to challenge friends and other visitors.

Furthermore, ADIHEX organises workshops and educational presentations on archery, in cooperation with some of the participating exhibitors, including official clubs and private companies, as part of the efforts to introduce this exciting sport, for which many private clubs have been established in many countries.

ADIHEX is the only event in the UAE which allows visitors to buy hunting and shooting weapons whose manufacturers, experts and designers compete to offer the best products to clients professionally. In each new edition, remarkable and rare innovations emerge in the world of hunting and shooting due to the art, quality, durability, and safety they offer.

The previous edition of ADIHEX achieved a high record of total direct onsite sales. Over 900 companies and brands from 58 countries participated in the "Hunting and Shooting Sports Guns and Equipment" sector.

Moreover, 47 regional and international companies and 110 international brands sold more than 3,400 weapons to hunting professionals and enthusiasts.

Additionally, partnerships and deals were struck as the manufacturers of hunting weapons registered a high turnout exceeding 150,000 visitors. (ANI/WAM)

