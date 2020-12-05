Laghman [Afghanistan], December 5 (ANI/Sputnik): An Afghan army-led joint force of corps, commandos and other fighters have conducted an operation against the Taliban in the eastern province of Laghman, leaving 61 terrorists killed or seriously injured, Brig. Gen. Zalmai Nabard, the commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade in Laghman, said.

"As a result of the operation, 44 Taliban terrorists, including seven key commanders, were killed and 17 others were seriously wounded," Nabard said.

According to the military, the six-day operation was conducted in Laghman's Dawlat Shah and Alishang districts.

The army officer claimed that the areas had been completely cleared of the Taliban and that security checkpoints had been set up there. (ANI/Sputnik)

