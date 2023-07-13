Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): Afghanistan’s citizens are criticising the restrictions imposed by the Taliban on bank withdrawal limits, Tolo News reported.

Tolo News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The citizens said that since the Taliban took over the country, it has been difficult to withdraw money and this problem has made them face many challenges. They called on the Taliban to address the problem.

A Kabul resident, Abdul Shokor Akbari, said, “In this current situation there is no work, and the customer is demanding money, the economy is weak. Private banks should provide customers' money.”

It has been two years since banks imposed restrictions on withdrawing funds and citizens of the country are once again criticizing the restrictions on banks.

“We could receive the money very easily and we could execute the contracts of our companies very easily; But for now, these limitations have created many problems for us,” said Tamim, another Kabul resident.

The Central Bank of Afghanistan meanwhile said that they are trying to provide facilities for those who have bank accounts.

A spokesman for the Afghanistan Bank, Hasibullah Noori, said, “Now, compared to the past, the amount of commercial bank customers' loans has increased, which means that the restrictions have decreased, and in the same way, technical discussions with international institutions continue.” (ANI)

