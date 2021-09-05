The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace.

Geneva [Switzerland], September 5 (ANI): Scores of people including the Afghan diaspora held a protest march here against the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, highlighting the appalling human rights record under the outfit's previous regime.

Holding red, green and black flags of Afghanistan and placards inscribed with their demands, the protestors raised slogans against the Taliban and called on the Federal Government of Switzerland not to recognise the Taliban government.

Some of the placards read--Afghan Lives Matter, We Want Peace. Nearly 350 people participated in the march from Palais de Wilson to the Broken Chair.

Speakers also appealed to the Federal Government to systematically consider cases of asylum seekers from Afghanistan.

The protest comes when the security situation in Afghanistan's capital Kabul is deteriorating and the outfit is set to announce the government.

In the last few days, several cities around the world witnessed protests against the Kabul takeover.

The anti-Taliban protest in the UK entered the second week last Sunday after thousands of people took to the streets of central London on August 21 to condemn the takeover of Afghanistan.

Former government officials, activists, and vulnerable groups fear reprisal as the Taliban group has taken control of Kabul.

Taliban has tried to portray a more moderate image this time than when they last seized power in 1996.

They have announced amnesty to all, including those who worked for western militaries or the Afghan government or police.

However, there have been reports that reality on the ground is quite different. Days after seizing control, the Taliban brutally executed a police chief who headed the police in Bagdhis province in Herat.

In July, the Taliban massacred nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Afghanistan's Ghazni province. (ANI)

