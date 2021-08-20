Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and senior leader of ousted government Abdullah Abdullah in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 (ANI): Political leaders from Afghanistan visiting Pakistan have opposed "the single-party government" in their country, Samaa TV reported.

This statement came shortly after the Taliban issued a statement to commemorate Afghanistan 102nd Independence Day. The statement included a declaration of the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation comprising erstwhile Northern Alliance leaders and Speaker Afghan Parliament Mir Rehman arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

In a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, the delegate said they were invited to Pakistan a month ago. Their visit began on August 15 and on the same day, Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Rehmani said Afghanistan should be governed by a constitution that is acceptable to everyone. "A single-party authoritarian government would not be accepted," he told reporters.

Separately, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan held a meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and senior leader of ousted government Abdullah Abdullah to discuss 'efforts for stability in Afghanistan'.

Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah also held talks with the Taliban over future government plans in Afghanistan.

Both leaders on Wednesday met the Taliban commander and senior leader of the Haqqani network, Anas Haqqani, as part of efforts to form an inclusive government in the war-torn country, Dawn reported.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan at a time when thousands of people are trying to flee the country through Kabul airport. All other transit routes have been taken over by the terrorist group. (ANI)

