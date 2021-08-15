Kabul, August 15: As the Taliban has entered the gates of capital city Kabul, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to abdicate within the next few hours, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Taliban entered the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides faced with little or no resistance.

Also Read | Taliban Says Talks Underway With Afghanistan Government For Peaceful Surrender of Kabul.

Ghani may step down within the next few hours, the Russian news agency reported citing Al Arabiya.

According to the sources, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday.

Also Read | Taliban Enters Kabul From All Sides Amid Negotiations With Afghanistan Government.

Sources have also said that Ali Ahamd Jalali will be appointed as head of the new interim government, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Earlier, the Taliban in a statement assured residents of Kabul no to be afraid as they are not intended to enter the Afghan capital militarily and there will be a peaceful movement towards Kabul.

Taliban has said to have ordered its members to wait near Kabul gates and not attempt to enter the city.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. Mirzakwal assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)