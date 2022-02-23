Islamabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday said the first batch of Afghan trucks loaded with Indian wheat to be transported to Afghanistan as part of New Delhi's humanitarian aid to the Afghan people were on their way to the neighbouring country.

Afghan trucks arrived at Wagah border on Tuesday evening after collecting wheat from India where Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and World Food Programme Country Director Bishaw Parajuli flagged off the convoy of trucks transporting the consignment.

“The first batch of 41 Afghan trucks, which entered into Pakistan through Torkham is returning to Afghanistan today (Wednesday) after loading the Indian wheat consignment at Attari-Wagah,” Foreign Office said.

The FO said that Pakistan agreed on an exceptional basis to allow the overland transportation of humanitarian assistance of 50,000 MT wheat and lifesaving medicines from India for Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border up till Torkham.

“Pakistan has been closely coordinating with all sides to facilitate smooth transit of humanitarian assistance,” it said.

India has committed 50,000 MT of wheat for Afghanistan because of food shortages in the war-torn country. Pakistan had agreed to facilitate both Afghanistan and India through safe and duty-free transportation of the commodity.

More Afghan trucks are expected to pass through Pakistan to lift the wheat which is badly needed in Afghanistan facing a humanitarian crisis due to food shortage.

The trucks, driven by Afghan drivers, were allowed to enter Pakistani territory at Torkham on Monday.

India has signed an MoU with the World Food Programme (WFP) on the distribution of wheat to Afghanistan. India would hand over the wheat to WFP in Afghanistan that would then distribute it among the people.

The wheat provided by India is expected to help Afghanistan deal with shortages. According to international aid agencies, about 23 million Afghan are in need of urgent support.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 last year when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of president Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

