Kabul [Afghanistan], June 10 (ANI): One person died while two others got injured after a fire broke out at a fuel station in the city of Sheberghan in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province on Friday, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

Also Read | Colombia: Four Children Lost in the Jungle for 40 Days After a Plane Crash Are Found Alive.

A Taliban spokesperson in the province, Abdul Sattar Halimi, said that at least one person was killed and two others were wounded in the incident.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital, where they were partially burned.

Also Read | Boris Johnson Quits As UK Lawmaker: Former British PM Resigns As Legislator After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned for Misleading Parliament.

The tragedy happened last night at around 3 o'clock in the Alam Yar Bayat fuel station near Andkhoi port, located in the city centre of Shabarghan province, Halimi said, according to Khaama Press.

At the same time, the firefighters and rescue crews were quickly dispatched by local authorities to control the blazing fire. Fortunately, they controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading to the surrounding areas.

The loss of human life and substantial financial damage due to the fire. According to the sources, the financial loss of the incident has been estimated at around USD 1,00,000.

Meanwhile, it has been said that the cause of the fire was the carelessness of the fuel station employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)