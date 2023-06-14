Kabul [Afghanistan], June 14 (ANI): Six people have been killed and at least 8 injured in seven provinces across Afghanistan due to recent rains and flooding, TOLOnews reported citing the Taliban-led State Ministry for Disaster Management.

Shafiullah Rahimi, the Taliban ministry's spokesman, reported that 30 homes were destroyed and more than 800 animals died as a result of the floods.

"Six people died, and eight more suffered injuries. Thirty homes have been damaged or demolished entirely, seven bridges have been wrecked, 832 animals have died, and some agricultural areas and orchards have lost their crops," Rahimi said, according to TOLOnews.

Saifuddin Laton, Nuristan's governor's spokesperson reported that 300 animals perished in the region due to the flooding and that locals incurred financial losses.

Residents of the country who were affected by natural disasters claimed that the current administration should take care of their needs.

"The recent floods in Ghor province have caused much damage to the people. We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide urgent help to the victims as soon as possible," said Rohullah, a resident of Ghor, TOLOnews reported.

Meanwhile, another resident of Kabul, Amanullah, lamented over the situation in Afghanistan and said, "The recent floods in Ghor province have caused a lot of losses to the people. We ask the Islamic Emirate to pay attention and help the flood victims."

The recent rains caused flooding and storms in the provinces of Kunar, Nuristan, Badakhshan, Paktia, Takhar, Ghor, and Parwan. (ANI)

