Brussels [Belgium], October 3 (ANI): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday said Afghanistan is facing a "serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming" that will prove to be dangerous for the region and international security.

"Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote in a blog post.

Borrell said that there are many signs that the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse.

"For instance, we have seen the formation of an interim government that is neither inclusive nor representative. And we have reports that women and girls are excluded from schools and universities, which goes against initial assurances from the Taliban," he wrote.

EU's top diplomat stressed that the international community need to have people on the ground in Afghanistan, in addition to humanitarian workers.

"So, the question is not if we should have a minimal EU presence on which all member states agree, but when and how. We are working on possible options, taking into account the security situation," he said.

Since the Taliban took power, the EU has decided to increase humanitarian aid from 57 million euro to 200 million euro and together with other member states, they have pledged 677 million euro to help the millions of Afghans that are suffering.

"We have increased our humanitarian aid, but, at the same time, we have stopped our development assistance," said the EU foreign policy chief.

He also highlighted that the economic situation is dire and risks worsening the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

"Afghanistan has to import almost all industrial products, all fossil fuels and a large part of the wheat that is necessary to feed a country that is far from self-sufficient and that has been severely affected by droughts," Borrell added.

Last week, Borrell met Qatari officials in Doha, where the Taliban have a representation. (ANI)

