New York [US], November 9 (ANI): Director of United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley has called the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan "the worst crisis" on earth, local media reported citing his interview with a broadcasting company.

Khaama Press News Agency reported citing his interview with BBC that 95 per cent of people in Afghanistan do not have enough food and added that 23 million people are on the brink of starvation in the country.

"Imagine if your children or grandchildren are facing death because of the lack of food and you will do everything you can. It happens as the world has 400 trillion dollars assets, it is a big shame for us," the Afghan media outlet said quoting Beasley.

The international organisations have repeatedly acknowledged that children are the most affected people due to recent political changes in Afghanistan and have called on countries to provide humanitarian aids to Afghan children.

As per UNICEF, 14 million children are facing acute food shortages in Afghanistan while five million others are on the brink of malnutrition.

The collapse of a 20-year government, weak economy, absence of foreign funds, a crippled economy, and the non-recognized government has made it nearly impossible for the humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan to be addressed and tackled, it reported.

These all come as the prices of food, fuel, and firewoods have almost doubled and millions of people have been laid off.

The Afghan people will surely face the worst and biggest humanitarian disaster in the upcoming winter season if the international community does not interfere, according to the Khaama Press. (ANI)

