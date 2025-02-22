Kabul, February 22: Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.2 and 4.5 hit Afghanistan in the early hours of Saturday. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake occurred at 4:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). It was recorded at latitude 36.21 N and longitude 71.22 E. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometres.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 22/02/2025 04:20:01 IST, Lat: 36.21 N, Long: 71.22 E, Depth: 100 Km, Location: Afghanistan." The second earthquake took place in a span of less than fifteen minutes. As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

It took place at 4:33 AM (IST) and was recorded at latitude 36.44 North and 70.90 E at a depth of 150 kilometres. The NCS also shared its details on X. "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 22/02/2025 04:33:34 IST, Lat: 36.44 N, Long: 70.90 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday. As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Nation.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross. Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)