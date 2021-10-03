Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): A 12-year old girl was killed in Kabul by a 70-year-old man accompanied by his two daughters, who committed the gruesome act allegedly to sell her body parts, local media reported.

Taliban officials in Kabul said that the man along with three others was arrested a week ago in the same area on charges of kidnapping but was then released after not finding proof, reported Khaama Press News Agency.

Locals say that girl assisted the family of the man in fetching daily groceries from the market.

"This girl was like a family member of the family, she was bringing groceries to them from the market but she was stabbed in her neck first in her belly and was finally put in cartons," a local resident said, reported Khaama Press News Agency.

After the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, the crime rate in Afghanistan is at an all-time high.

Human rights violations have also been reported in Afghanistan, specifically against women. Recent scenes of barbarity in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover have also exposed the devastating state of human rights in the war-ravaged country. (ANI)

