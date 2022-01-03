Kandahar [Afghanistan], January 3 (ANI): Amid the power crisis, various factories have been closed down in Afghanistan's Kandahar province due to lack of electricity, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, many electricity supply projects have been halted for the past four months.

Also Read | US CDC Mulling COVID-19 Test Requirement for Asymptomatic, Says Disease Expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

Officials at Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said that the main reason for halting these projects is the suspension of funds from the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the United States development aid to Afghanistan, Tolo News has reported.

Turkmenistan's 500 KV electricity transmission to Afghanistan is one of these projects, which was transferring electricity from the border of Turkmenistan to Sheberghan's Aqina port and then to the Alvazun plain of Kunduz and finally to the Arghandi district of Kabul. Only 10 per cent of the work needs to be finished.

Also Read | Afghanistan Pilots, Resettled in US, Fear for Family They Had To Leave Behind.

"90 per cent of the 500 KV line project is completed and only 10 per cent of its work remains. If the ADB allows it, we can complete the remaining 10 per cent of its work in the next six months," said Safiullah Ahmadzai, Executive Chief of DABS.

However, Uzbekistan has temporarily decreased nearly 50 per cent electricity supply to Afghanistan, causing disruption in services in nearly 15 provinces in the country including Kabul, a media report said.

The decrease in the supply came due to technical issues in Uzbekistan, the energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has signed a new agreement with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighbouring country for the next year, media citing national power company has reported.

Afghanistan's national power company statement said: "Hafiz Mohammad Amin, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and his accompanying delegation have signed a contract of importing electricity with Tajik Electricity company for the year of 2022 during an official visit to Tajikistan."

The agreement was signed as a result of two-day negotiations between the two sides. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)