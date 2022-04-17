Kabul [Afghanistan], April 17 (ANI): A large number of Nangarhar residents held a rally on Sunday in the Ghanikhil district in the province to protest Pakistani air strikes on Kunar and Khost provinces.

They chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and asked the Taliban to prevent such attacks by Pakistan, reported Tolo News.

Pakistani airstrikes in the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan launched on Saturday, April 16, killed over 40 people, including women and children.

Afghanistan's envoy to the UN said that the airstrike was the aggression of Pakistan against the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and it breached the international laws, principles of the UN Charter, UN General Assembly, and Security Council resolutions.

According to the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to the UN said in a press statement, Pakistan breaks the resolution 1453 (2002) on the "Kabul Declaration on Good-Neighbourly Relations."

"The cross border shellings by the Pakistani military in the eastern province of Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting terrorism has caused a high number of civilian casualties and displacement of local Afghan people for more than a decade," the statement reads.

Afghanistan's envoy to the UN called on Pakistan to stop these acts of aggression and also asked to respect the territorial integrity of their country.

Earlier, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the report of civilian casualties in Pakistan's airstrikes in the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan and called it a "crime against humanity".

"Karzai condemned Pakistani forces' attacks in Kunar and Khost in which dozens of civilians--including women and children--were killed and wounded. He called them a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, a violation of international norms and a crime against humanity," Tolo News reported.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has summoned Pakistan's ambassador to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the recent airstrikes. (ANI)

