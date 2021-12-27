Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): Dozens of residents of Afghanistan's Panjshir province staged a demonstration in front of the provincial governor's office on Sunday over the killing of an "innocent resident" by the forces of the Taliban in the province, local media reported.

According to Tolo News, the protestors carrying the dead body called on the Taliban to hold the perpetrators accountable. The protestors said that the Taliban forces shot dead an innocent resident in Anaba district of the province.

Also Read | China Reports 158 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

"As the governor, is he governing or killing the people?" a protestor said.

The protestors said that the Taliban should ensure justice and prosecute the perpetrators.

Also Read | Taliban-Run Government Dissolves Afghanistan Election Commissions.

The head of Panjshir's security department, Abdul Hameed Khurasani, confirmed that a resident was killed by the Islamic Emirate forces due to misinformation, Tolo News reported.

"He was killed by security forces based on the wrong information they had received. The people protested and came in front of the governor's office. The Islamic Emirate leadership team's promise to the people is that anyone who commits such actions will be prosecuted," he said.

According to Khurasani, the local officials talked to the protestors and the protest ended on Sunday evening, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)