Kabul, September 11: Dozens of trucks and cars are lined up on either side of the tank trailer that has toppled on the highway in the southern Afghan province of Zabul, media reports said. This comes as the traffic on highways, particularly in the northern provinces of Afghanistan has become scenes of fatal traffic accidents with many people succumbing to traffic accident injuries.

All of them continue to wait for the highway to open as the Kabul-Kandahar highway remains closed for traffic to pass, Afghanistan's local media outlet Khaama Press reported quoting local Taliban authorities.

The tanker trailer overturned on the road in the early hours of Sunday which resulted in the blockade of the Kabul-Kandahar highway to traffic and passengers. As per the media portal citing the drivers who are stranded, there was no action taken to reopen the route for the passage of the traffic. Afghanistan Helicopter Crash: Three Killed After Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Taliban Training (Watch Video).

The Public Works Directorate of the Taliban regime, however, claimed to have sent a team to reopen the highway to traffic as quickly as possible in Zabul province, as per Khaama Press.

The Taliban Directorate of Public Works has advised that anyone planning to take this route refrain from doing so until things are back to normal. Driver errors, deteriorating roads, speeding, and the absence of traffic signals are the main reasons for the increasing traffic fatalities in Afghanistan, as per the Khaama Press. Road accidents have now become a regular affair and claim lives of travelers in the mountainous parts of the country.

