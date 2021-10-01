Vienna [Austria], October 1 (ANI): At least 15 Afghan-Austrian women have visited the Austrian Parliament and put forward various demands including opening borders of neighbouring countries of the war-ravaged country.

The Afghan women demanded not to recognise the Taliban and their regime, not to legitimise the Taliban and their regime and called on countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan

They also demanded continuous help to evacuate the vulnerable Afghans.

Journalists, artists, human rights activists must have the opportunity to leave the country. Protect the minority and women of Afghanistan. Send humanitarian aid and medical supplies and making sure that this help resonates with the population and does not fall into the hands of the Taliban, they demanded.

Green National Council member and human rights spokeswoman Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic and Faika El-Nagashi, who is a spokesperson for the Greens were also present at the event.

Several countries have already opened their doors for Afghan refugees. However, most of these countries have put a quota on maximum permissible limits for refugees who are allowed to enter these countries.

As Taliban came into power in Afghanistan, women in the country will experience violence not just in its physical form; it will also be structural, cultural and institutional, The News International said.

So far, the Taliban are not allowing women to work with men in workplaces. The women who worked in past with men were called "prostitutes" by a Talib leader on Afghan national TV. The Taliban recently introduced an antiquated version of modesty for all women (including young girls), banned them from sports and others.

Such gender apartheid emanating from the Taliban controlled Afghanistan can't lead to peace. The Taliban's ideology involves gender apartheid at their core and it shows the future of Afghan women not much except regression and complete lack of empowerment, education, and access to healthcare facilities, according to The News International. (ANI)

