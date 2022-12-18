Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): The cross-border aggression from Afghanistan is the result of Pakistan's long-held policy of supporting "extremism," a Balochistan Assembly member claimed, according to Dawn.

While speaking about the crossborder terrorism in the assembly session, Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader Mohammad Asghar Khan Achakzai claimed that Pakistan had helped the Taliban in the transition of power after the US military intervened in Afghanistan.

He further added that Pakistan had to pay the price for supporting "extremism" for forty years.

He questioned the attacks which were taking place even after the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan as per the "desire of Pakistan".

Assembly members ask the Centre to take up the matter with the Afghanistan government. Awami National Party lawmaker also said that the situation was not in the favour of both neighbours, as innocent civilians were being targeted, reported Dawn.

He also expressed serious concerns over the situation at the border.

Achakzai said shelling by Afghan forces in Chaman created uncertainty and terror in the border town.

He said a joint resolution should be adopted against the incident.

This statement came after Pakistan and Afghanistan troops again clashed at the border. In yet another clash, at least one person was killed and 15 others were injured at the border in Chaman on Thursday, Dawn reported.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 13 Taliban "apologised" to Islamabad over cross-border shelling that claimed the lives of eight people.

"The injured include innocent women and children," Dawn quoted ISPR as saying.

Speaking to Dawn, Zahid Saleem, the Balochistan Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs said that at least one died and 15 others were injured. Saleem said that five of those injured were in serious condition and those in need of intensive care were shifted to the trauma centre at Quetta's Civil Hospital.

As per the news report, an emergency was declared in the government hospitals of Quetta and Chaman. Taliban in a post on Twitter claimed that Pakistani forces had opened fire and called for a resolution of the issue through negotiations.

Speaking to Dawn, a senior official posted in the border town said that Afghan forces opened fire when Pakistan border authorities started repairing the fence damaged during Sunday's clashes. He said that Pakistan's security personnel returned fire and added that both sides used heavy weaponry in the gun battle.

"Afghan forces opened fire when Pakistan border authorities started repairing the damaged fence near border village Sheikh Lal Khan," Dawn quoted a senior official posted in the border town as saying.

The clashes between security forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted after Afghan forces shelling on Sunday, according to Dawn. At least eight people dead and more than a dozen were injured while one Afghan soldier was killed in the cross-border firing.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Taliban had apologised for Sunday's incident. He further stated that the Taliban had said that they would take measures to ensure that such an event does not happen again. (ANI)

