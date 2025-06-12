New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Portugal issued a helpline number on Thursday, rendering all the required assistance to the affected families in the Ahmedabad plane crash incident.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving the Air India flight (AI171) bound for the United Kingdom from India. As per available information, seven Portuguese nationals were on board. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

"The Embassy of India will render all required assistance to the families concerned. For any urgent support, please contact us on our emergency number: +351 911 991 939. Official updates may be followed from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) and Air India (@airindia). Air India helpline 1800 5691 444," they added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Gujarat plane crash in Ahmedabad, saying that it is a heart-rending disaster.

In a post on X, President Murmu conveyed her condolences and said, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."

Boeing said on Thursday that it is in contact with Air India regarding the AI-171 flight with 242 passengers and 12 crew bound for London's Gatwick airport, which crashed shortly after it took off in the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad.

The official X handle of US planemaker Boeing said, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding Air India flight AI171.

"When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation," the FAA said in a statement.

"In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official U.S. representative and the FAA provides technical support.""We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB," it said. (ANI)

