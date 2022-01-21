New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Chief of German Navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues of mutual interest on January 20.

The two sides also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral defence cooperation during the meeting.

