Doha [Qatar], September 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Doha expects the air corridors for deliveries of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to be available in the next 24-48 hours, as Qatari experts have repaired some equipment at the Kabul airport, the Qatari Foreign Ministry's special envoy on counterterrorism and conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani, said on Friday.

The Qatari diplomat is the first foreign official to arrive in Kabul after the United States and its allies pulled out their troops from Afghanistan.

"Technical experts were able to restore some of the equipment at Kabul airport in the past 48 hours, including one of the radars, we look forward to opening air corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul airport and other Afghan airports within 24-48 hours," Al Qahtani said. (ANI/Sputnik)

