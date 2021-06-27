Kunduz [Afghanistan], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Six terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck a group of Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province Saturday night, an army spokesman in the northern region captain Abdul Razaq said Sunday.

A group of Taliban mine planters were busy planting mines on a road in Ali Abad district that links Kunduz to the national capital Kabul city on Saturday night. Acting on tip-off, the fighting planes targeted them, killing six on the spot, Razaq said.

Taliban outfit has yet to make comment.

In the meantime, heavy fighting has been continuing between Taliban and government forces for the control of Rustaq district in Kunduz's neighboring Takhar province over the past couple of days.

Taliban terrorists have claimed victory, but Takhar provincial government spokesman Hamid Mubariz has rejected the claim, saying the Taliban attacks have been repulsed. (ANI/Xinhua)

