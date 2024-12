Ajman [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has approved the Ajman Government's 2025 general budget worth AED3.7 billion.

The move aims to support the emirate's development plans, enhance community well-being, meet public needs, and strengthen Ajman's stature as a preferred destination for living, working, and tourism.

Also Read | Who Was Osamu Suzuki, Former Chairman of Suzuki Motor and Longest-Serving Leader in Global Automotive Industry.

The budget focuses on community development, public safety, infrastructure projects, community facilities, economic development plans, investment attraction, environmental protection, sustainability initiatives, and improving government services. It also supports the digital transformation to benefit citizens, residents, and visitors.

The plan aligns with Ajman Vision 2030, which emphasises future readiness, capacity building to address challenges and seize opportunities, developing a flexible institutional framework, leveraging innovative technologies, ensuring a skilled workforce, and creating a sustainable economic, social, and environmental future, thereby enhancing quality of life and community happiness.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Dies: Envoys of France, Russia, China, US and Others Condole Passing Away of Former Indian Prime Minister.

The 2025 budget's objectives include upgrading digital systems, building a sophisticated digital government to drive economic development, and delivering exceptional customer services. It also supports the expansion of road networks, parks, and green spaces, promotes green building initiatives, and encourages the growth of community and cultural activities. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)