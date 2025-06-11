Atmore (Alabama), Jun 11 (AP) An Alabama man convicted of killing a woman in 1988 was put to death on Tuesday evening in the nation's sixth execution by nitrogen gas.

Gregory Hunt was pronounced dead at 6.26 pm at a south Alabama prison, authorities said, one of four scheduled this week in the United States.

Also Read | Sweet Launch for Shubhanshu Shukla! From Halwa to Aamras, Know What Food Indian Astronaut Is Carrying to ISS for Axiom-4 Mission.

He was convicted of capital murder for the killing of Karen Lane, who was 32 when she was killed on August 2, 1988, in the Cordova apartment she shared with another woman in Walker County.

Hunt had dated Lane for about a month. Prosecutors said that after becoming enraged with jealousy, he broke into Lane's apartment and sexually abused her and beat her to death, inflicting 60 injuries on her body. Jurors convicted him in 1990 and recommended a death sentence by an 11-1 vote.

Also Read | 'Handcuffed, Crying, Treated Like a Criminal': Man Who Filmed Video of Handcuffed Indian at Newark Airport in US Says He 'Felt Helpless and Heartbroken' (See Pics and Video).

Hunt, who was born in 1960, was among the longest-serving inmates on Alabama's death row. He told The Associated Press last month that finding religion in prison helped him get "free of my poisons and demons" and that he tried to help other inmates.

"Just trying to be a light in a dark place, trying to tell people if I can change, they can too ... become people of love instead of hate," he said.

Lane's sister declined to comment when reached by telephone this week.

But in 2014 at a vigil for crime victims, she said, "The way she was killed is just devastating."

"It's hard enough to lose a family member to death, but when it's this gruesome," she said.

Hunt acted as his own attorney in a filing to the US Supreme Court seeking to halt the execution, arguing that prosecutors misled jurors about the evidence of sexual abuse.

The Alabama attorney general's office called the claim meritless.

Last year, Alabama became the first state to carry out an execution with nitrogen gas. The method has now been used in six executions — five in Alabama and one in Louisiana.

Hunt selected nitrogen gas over the other options, lethal injection or the electric chair, before Alabama developed procedures for the method. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)