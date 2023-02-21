Tokyo [Japan], February 21 (ANI): Japan's archipelago features a variety of tourist destinations on both the mainland and other islands.

All Nippon Airways, or ANA, contributes to connecting those attractive spots by flight.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: As Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan 1444 Here.

Shikoku, one of the islands, has a very appealing tourism spot in Ehime Prefecture. It charms and satisfies visitors.

Kimono, an influencer with 1.4 million followers, Mom and her family come to Ehime. Ehime is well-known for its mandarin orange production. At the airport, this water supply supplies mandarin orange juice.

Also Read | Pakistan: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Bashir Ahmad Peer From Kashmir Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Rawalpindi.

Sayuri Kurokawa is an ANA cabin attendant and a good informant of Ehime's charm.

She also has a job on a mandarin orange farm.

ANA intends to grow mandarin oranges under its control and supply their juice on flights.

Ehime has its famous local cooking, "seabream and rice." Ehime has the island for a farm of sea bream (Uwajima Island). That meal provides enjoyment of raw fish, white rice, and Japanese soup (dashi). They are the substance of Japanese cooking's taste.

"It's very sweet. The soup stock, "Dashi," is very sweet," said popular Japanese YouTuber Kimono Mom.

"Kimono Mom is moving to Matsuyama Castle by lift. Matsuyama Castle has a castle town that was built before the Edo period in the 17th century. It is surrounded by a 10-meter-high stone wall, and its site is 4,500 square meters. Old, tough, and vast are the characteristics of Matsuyama Castle," she added.

"Shimanami Kaido" is a 60-kilometre road on the bridge connecting Hiroshima Pref. and Ehime Pref., Imabari city.

Cars and bicycles can run on the road, and riders enjoy the big landscape below the Seto Inland Sea.

"Every day, the tides in the Seto Inland Sea change by four feet. This whirling tide produced a historical event. It provided a significant advantage to local pirates in the 14th century," said Kimono Mom.

Travelling with a child is sometimes limited in activity and action, but this trip was a great experience, such as going to the sea and cycling with my daughter on "Shimanami Kaido."

"We enjoyed the landscape. It's a really charming trip. Cooking was another activity that I enjoyed," said Moto Dad.

Ehime's charm is enhanced by her active performance and bold challenges. Kimono Mom's family got a big harvest to share exciting experiences among parent and child. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)