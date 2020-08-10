Cairo [Egypt], August 10 (ANI): Egypt has re-opened the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip for three days amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said on Monday.

The crossing was shut in mid-March in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19. It has now been opened in both directions to allow Palestinian travellers to leave and those stranded to return to Gaza, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Also Read | Lebanon PM Hassan Diab, Entire Cabinet Resign Amid Protests Over Beirut Blast: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Palestinians returning to Gaza have to quarantine themselves for 21 days as a precautionary step.

Quoting the Palestinian health authorities, Anadolu News Agency reported that 81 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Gaza, of which 71 have recovered. So far, only one fatality due to the infection has been confirmed. (ANI)

Also Read | Donald Trump Denies Asking South Dakota Governor on Adding His Face at Mount Rushmore, Accuses Media Houses of Peddling 'Fake News'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)