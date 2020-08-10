Washington, August 10: US President Donald Trump denied approaching South Dakota Governor over the possibility of adding his face among the country's top premiers who are sculptured at the historic Mount Rushmore. Trump, on social media, accused CNN and The New York Times - the two media groups critical of him - of peddling "fake news".

Trump's reaction came hours after an NYT report claimed that the White House had reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, asking her whether it was feasible and possible to add a carving of Trump's face at Mount Rushmore. Donald Trump Scraps Republican Convention in Florida Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

The rocks at present include the carvings of four of America's most prominent late Presidents - George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

The report of NYT was also carried by CNN, the news channel which has been accused of "bias" against him by the US President. Trump retweeted the tweet of CNN to jab the channel as one with "falling ratings", while he also referred to the NYT as a "failing" publication.

See Donald Trump's Tweet

This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Notably, the President had launched his re-election campaign on July 1, the Independence Day weekend, from Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. His rally, which also included fireworks as part of the Fourth of July celebrations, had drawn criticism from the indigenous community who feared that the political event would lead to coronavirus transmission in the region.

