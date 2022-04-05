Kyiv [Ukraine], April 5 (ANI): As Russia's war in Ukraine entered its 41st day on Tuesday, air raid alerts on Tuesday went off in almost every region of Ukraine.

The news was shared by The Kyiv Independent in a tweet. However, they said that sirens were activated in some areas.

"Sirens have been activated in the Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr oblasts and in Kyiv," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

Today marks the 41st day of war between Russia and Ukraine. As per reports on April 2 in Bucha, there were more than 300 people killed, but the total number of casualties will likely increase as the whole city is checked.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets, by their homes and in mass graves.

Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre, however, the Russians denied the allegations and said that it was Russian propaganda.

Following one of the darkest days of the war, one that truly shocked the Ukrainian nation and the whole world, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the kind of address that "presidents don't usually give."

"Concentrated evil has come to our land," he said. "Murderers, butchers, rapists, looters, who call themselves an army and who deserve only to die after what they have done."

In response to the footage of Bucha on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed the video was "fake" and "staged." It said the video, photos, and allegations of war crimes were "another provocation."

"During the time the settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions," the ministry said.

Since Moscow's war on Ukraine on February 24, at least 1,232 civilian Ukrainians have been killed, according to the United Nations.

The actual figures, however, are expected to be much higher, as casualties from front-line areas aren't counted due to a lack of data.

At least 161 children have been killed and 264 injured by Russia's war, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Meanwhile, US State Department is supporting efforts to document Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

"An international team of prosecutors is heading to Ukraine to collect, preserve and analyze evidence that will hold Russia accountable," tweeted The Kyiv Independent. (ANI)

