A grab of California man who was charged with a hate crime after he was recorded verbally harassing an Indian man in California. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): In yet another incident of hate crime, an Indian-American man had to face a slew of racist slurs and anti-Hindu remarks in the US state of California.

Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by California man Tejinder Singh in the Taco Bell in Fremont on August 21, US media reports said.

The long video recording shows a portion of the interaction between Tejinder and Jayaraman where the former can be seen and heard directing religious slurs and derogatory comments to the person holding the camera.

"Walking around with your f**king toes out. B**ch, this isn't India. You f**ked India up," Tejinder, 37, says in the video. "You disgusting with your H-1B visa. ...Nobody comes in the public like this, you dirty Hindu," he continued in his vile tirade.

The Fremont Police Department confirmed the incident that took place at a fast food restaurant located in the 40000 block of Grimmer Boulevard.

"On August 21, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., an employee at a fast food restaurant located in the 40000 block of Grimmer Blvd contacted Fremont Police Department to report a disturbance between two customers. ...Upon arrival, officers separated both parties and interviewed them. One man stated that the other involved party was verbally abusing him," the Fremont Police Department (CA) said in a statement.

"While interviewing the second man, it was confirmed that a disparaging comment about a particular religion was stated during the verbal argument. At the conclusion of this incident, it was determined one male used extremely offensive and hurtful language toward the other male," the police added.

The Fremont Police said that they have charged Tejinder with assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language.

"The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged the suspect, Singh Tejinder (37 years old, resident of Union City) with the following crimes: Penal Code 422.6(a) - hate crime in violation of civil rights, Penal Code 240 - assault, and Penal Code 415(3) - disturbing the peace by offensive language," the statement added.

Tejinder is currently on probation with a petition to revoke the probation. A court date has been set where the suspect will be held to answer for the above listed on-view charges, the police said.

This incident follows an American woman who was arrested in the US state of Texas after a video of her racially abusing and assaulting Indian-American women went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Dallas last Wednesday.

The attacker, who claims to be a Mexican born in the US, is seen asking a group of Indian-American women to "go back to India". (ANI)

