Three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet was heard using a racial slur against Lewis Hamilton while discussing the Brit's win in Silverstone last year. The seven-time world champion and Mercedes driver has called for action to be taken against such occasions which has become very common in recent times.

It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022

