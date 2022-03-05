Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui on Friday condemned the Peshawar suicide blast, saying that the local media is silent on the religious identity of the explosion that claimed the lives of more than 50 people.

Dozens of people from the Shia community have been targeted in sectarian violence. However, the persecution of Shias in Pakistan is not a new phenomenon.

In recent years, Pakistan has seen an unprecedented rise in attacks and arrests of its Shia population, who make up 15 to 20 per cent of the population in the country.

"The bombed mosque in Peshawar was a Shia mosque. But the local media is silent on the religious identity when it should focus on why Shias are being killed in Pakistan and expose how anti-Shia policies of the Pakistan Army have led to this slow #ShiaGenocide in the country," Siddiqui tweeted.

An explosion occurred at a Shia mosque on Friday in which 56 people were killed and 194 others were injured. City officials termed the incident a suicide attack and said that two attackers were involved in the incident.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the suicide blast in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, saying that "houses of worship should be havens, not targets".

"I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan," the UN chief tweeted.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast which it said intended to target Shia worshippers.

"The assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years," the HRCP said in a statement.

While condemning the Peshawar blast, the HRCP said the assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years. (ANI)

