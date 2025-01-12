Las Vegas, Jan 12 (PTI) A one-of-its-kind app developed by an Indian-origin entrepreneur to empower people with disabilities, a flavour-enhancing electric salt spoon, an aircraft that can fit in a car's trunk -- technological advancements shaping the world's future took centre stage at the biggest tech showcase here.

CES 2025, the world's largest technology showcase produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), displayed cutting-edge innovations across sectors - Artificial Intelligence, mobility, quantum, digital health, energy transition and sustainability. The trade show, hosted at the gigantic Las Vegas Convention Centre and other venues in the city from January 7-10, featured over 4,500 exhibitors, including about 1,400 startups, with over 141,000 attendees, of which 40 per cent were international -- from over 150 countries, regions, and territories -- gathering at CES for a week-long deep dive in technological breakthroughs and solutions.

From start-ups to the world's top technology companies, CES showcased technological advancements that are shaping the present and the future of the world - from revolutionising mobility to offering solutions to help improve the quality of life.

At Eureka Park that displayed innovations by start-ups from around the world, Indian-origin entrepreneur from Atlanta Angad Sahgal showcased ‘LetMeDoIt', an app founded by him and his father Amit Sahgal.

The first disability-focused decision making app, it enables people with disabilities, their care providers, senior citizens to have "decision autonomy”, whether it relates to everyday life decisions or managing personal finances, Amit Sahgal said.

Angad Sahgal, who was born with Down Syndrome, said the app is “all about making your choice and having a voice”.

The core message is that “everyone has to live an independent life. They should have the power of choice and the decision autonomy. It also changes the narrative from supervision to support. People with disabilities or seniors do not need supervision, they need our support,” Amit Sahgal said.

LetMeDoIt “breaks down complex decisions into simple, accessible steps, providing personalised tools and networks that respect each individual's needs. By empowering self-reliance and keeping caregivers informed without taking control, we pave the way for true economic and social inclusion,” he said.

Another break-through innovation on display was the flavour-enhancing electric salt spoon by Japanese company Kirin Holdings. Using a mild electric current, the spoon “amplifies flavours such as saltiness” making low-sodium meals more palatable. The electric spoon was the CES Innovation Awards 2025 honouree in the digital health and age tech categories.

Another exhibit that drew a lot of interest at the trade show was ‘Land Aircraft Carrier' Modular Flying Car by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT. Showcasing the “world's only aircraft that can fit in a car's trunk”, the company showcased ground-breaking innovation in the field of mobility “seamlessly combining driving and flying.”

Products in the digital health spectrum featured the ‘FaceHeart CardioMirror', the first AI-powered smart mirror for cardiac health assessments.

With a 45-second “selfie”, the mirror detects Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and Heart Failure (HF) and other vital signs including heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and stress index, the company said.

The Ukrainian pavilion showcased technology ecosystems from the country, including advanced unmanned aerial systems, world's first wheelchair-accessible electric vehicle, drone technologies and anti-drone solutions and drone tech revolutionising agriculture, infrastructure and energy.

Waymo, the autonomous driving technology company, also showcased advancements in technology as the California-based company looks to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to new cities across the country.

“CES is where innovation comes to life,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, Consumer Technology Association.

“From the largest companies to trailblazing startups, the entire tech ecosystem is at the show. CES is the stage for groundbreaking product launches, transformative partnerships, and serendipitous business moments that define the future of technology,” he said in a statement.

CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio said in the statement that from groundbreaking innovations that improve lives to transformative ideas that redefine industries, "CES is a celebration of the art of the possible, showcasing how technology enriches our world and inspires a brighter future for all”.

Cutting-edge innovations in artificial intelligence, digital health, energy transition, mobility, quantum and sustainability offered a crystal ball view of technological advancements that will shape the future of the world and offer solutions that can transform lives for millions around the world.

Several Indian companies, startups and trade promotion organisations from India participated at CES 2025. These include mobile, telecom, ICT association CMAI Association of India; Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC); audio manufacturer Avishkaran Industries; electronic systems design manufacturing company Syrma SGS; materials innovation company Planet Electric; and Neurostellar, a consumer health tech startup based at IIT Madras Research Park.

Several Indian entrepreneurs and companies also showcased their AI-powered products and innovation at the trade show. These include NAYAN, founded by Dr Jayant Ratti, that offers an “AI-powered dashcam solution for real-time traffic monitoring and enforcement”, and blockchain and AI-driven software development company Silicon IT Hub.

NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang delivered the keynote address at CES, unveiling his company's path-breaking technologies to a packed arena of over 6000 attendees. Huang introduced Agentic AI, a real-time assistant to streamline consumer workflows. “AI agents are probably the next robotics industry and likely to be a multi-trillion dollar opportunity,” Huang said.

