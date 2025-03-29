Washington, Mar 29 (AP) A federal appeals court has lifted an order blocking Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts at the US Agency for International Development.

The three-judge panel found the Trump administration is likely to show that DOGE's involvement doesn't violate the Constitution.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 144 People Killed, 730 Injured in Powerful Quake, Government Says Urgent International Help Needed.

The appeals court blocked a ruling from US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland, who found that DOGE's actions violated the appointments clause. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquakes in South Asia: Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand, Kills More Than 150 People.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)