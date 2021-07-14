Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered on Tuesday 20,023 new cases of COVID-19, raising the national count to 4,682,960, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 387 more deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 99,640.

The number of patients in intensive care units reached 5,199, with a bed occupancy rate of 62.7 per cent nationwide and 61.2 per cent in Buenos Aires and its periphery.

So far, more than 28.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the country's vaccination drive was launched at the end of December 2020.

Being hit by a second wave of COVID-19, Argentina will maintain its health measures until August 6. (ANI/Xinhua)

