Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 13 (ANI): Argentina's President Javier Milei has proposed a new $1 million initiative to strengthen relations between Latin America and Israel ahead of an anticipated visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Al Jazeera reported.

Milei, the latest winner of the Genesis Prize Foundation, announced that he would use his prize money to launch a nonprofit, the American Friends of the Isaac Accords (AFOIA).

"AFOIA is a vehicle to promote Milei's bold vision and encourage other Latin American leaders to stand with Israel, confront antisemitism, and reject the ideologies of terror that threaten our shared values and freedoms," Genesis Prize co-founder Stan Polovets said in a news release, according to Al Jazeera.

The nonprofit aims to build on efforts similar to those under US President Donald Trump to normalise relations between Israel and Arab neighbours through the Abraham Accords. The Isaac Accords will focus on fostering diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation between Israel and key Latin American countries.

Al Jazeera reported that AFOIA will initially target Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica, nations described by regional analysts as "primed for enhanced cooperation with Israel."

"These nations stand to benefit significantly from Israeli expertise in water technology, agriculture, cyber defense, fintech, healthcare, and energy," the news release stated.

The initiative plans to expand to Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and possibly El Salvador by 2026, Al Jazeera added.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, praised the establishment of the nonprofit and Milei for "setting an example for his neighbors in the region," as reported by Al Jazeera. However, he acknowledged that several prominent Latin American leaders have criticized Israel's military campaign in Gaza. "Given the hostility toward the Jewish state from some nations in the region, support of Israel by Latin American countries which are now on the sidelines is very important," Danon said.

Al Jazeera highlighted that countries like Colombia and Bolivia have severed diplomatic ties with Israel since the Gaza war began in 2023, and Brazil recently joined a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned human rights abuses in Gaza, where over 61,500 Palestinians have been killed amid an Israeli blockade restricting food, water, and essential supplies. Lula called the situation a "genocide" and warned of "catastrophic hunger," as per Al Jazeera.

Contrasting with left-wing Latin American leaders, Milei, a libertarian, has taken a pro-Israel stance. In June, Milei confirmed plans to move Argentina's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by 2026, mirroring a decision made by Trump in 2018.

Milei has praised Israel's human rights record, posting on social media in May, "I congratulate the State of Israel on its short but glorious 77 years of existence. Like Argentina, Israel is a beacon of FREEDOM and DEMOCRACY," Al Jazeera reported.

The Argentinian president has also expressed interest in converting to Judaism, a first for any Argentinian leader. His selection as the 2025 Genesis Prize winner is notable as he is the first non-Jewish recipient, and the prize money is traditionally donated to a cause supported by the winner.

Despite Milei's support, his pro-Israel position has sparked protests in Argentina. Thousands marched in Buenos Aires recently, demanding humanitarian aid for Gaza and opposing Netanyahu's upcoming visit.

"We not only demand the opening of borders and the entry of humanitarian aid: We support the fight for a #FreePalestine. Zionism is not Judaism," stated a group involved in the protests, JudiesXPalestina, on social media, according to Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu's planned visit poses a test for Argentina's commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant in 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The ICC depends on member countries to enforce such warrants, and Argentina's decision to host Netanyahu could be seen as a challenge to the court's authority, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

