Balochistan [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Armed individuals reportedly erected roadblocks and conducted snap inspections on two major highways in the Surab and Kech districts of Balochistan on Thursday, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

According to the reports, unidentified gunmen set up a blockade on the Karachi-Quetta N-25 National Highway in Surab. When a police convoy reached the location, they allegedly came under fire, resulting in a clash. During the exchange, an armoured police vehicle was said to have been destroyed in an explosion. One police officer, identified as Khalil Ahmed, was reportedly killed in the incident, TBP stated.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Ellen DeGeneres Eat Her First Girlfriend Anne Heche? Know the Truth Behind Bizarre Cannibalism Claim.

In a separate incident in Kech district, armed men allegedly attacked a police station situated along the Zubaida Jalal Highway on the outskirts of Turbat near the Kalatuk area. Reports suggest that the attackers temporarily detained police personnel, confiscated their weapons, and set the station ablaze, causing structural damage and destroying surveillance cameras.

The assailants were also said to have set up roadblocks on the highway and carried out snap checks for nearly two hours. A convoy of Pakistani military personnel later arrived at the site, leading to another exchange of gunfire. The number of casualties in that episode has not yet been confirmed.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone NOT a Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Due to THIS Reason.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incidents that occurred on Thursday. Local authorities have acknowledged the events and stated that search operations are ongoing in the affected regions.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued on 26 February, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for a series of attacks conducted earlier in the week, according to TBP.

As per the statement, BLF fighters targeted a Pakistani Army checkpost in the Dokhani area of Kulanch, Pasni, on 24 February, claiming that five military personnel were killed and several others injured.

The group further asserted that it attacked security checkposts on Gazzi Road in Kharan and along the CPEC route in the Singai area of Dasht, reporting casualties and damage. Additionally, the BLF stated that it intercepted a vehicle transporting supplies for security forces between Niwano and Gesherdan in Zamuran, seizing food supplies and other materials, the TBP report added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)