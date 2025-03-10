New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi where the Armenian counterpart expressed keenness to build stronger ties with India across all fronts. He also congratulated the EAM for India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy.

In his opening remarks, Minister Mirzoyan thanked the EAM for the invitation and the warm welcome received in India. He said, "It's always a great pleasure to have the opportunity to exchange views on our bilateral agenda and regional and global processes with you. Let me congratulate you on your cricket team's recent victory in the ICC... it's an important and quite symbolic event."

Also Read | Ashok Kumar, Indian-Origin Priest Living in Brampton, Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Woman During Religious Ceremony in Canada.

Speaking about the history of India-Armenia ties, Minister Mirzoyan said, "I'm sure you will agree that centuries-old ties between our peoples traditionally mark our relations."

He said that over recent years, the ties "have significantly levelled up" and thanked the EAM for his "personal efforts and contributions" to strengthening the relationship.

Also Read | X Global Outage: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Faces Series of Outages, More Than 40,000 Users Say No Access to X App and Website.

He expressed optimism on the increase in bilateral interactions along with international engagements.

Noting that the two countries have a very active political dialogue, he further added, "I'm sure we shall keep this pace of high-level visits between our two countries. We are eager to build stronger economic, trade, technological and cultural ties with India so that both our peoples benefit from these relations in the coming decades and centuries."

Minister Mirzoyan further elaborated, "Among other mechanisms, we recognise the role of the regular political consultations between the two foreign affairs ministries, also the regular sessions of intergovernmental commission of cooperation, and I'm happy to continue our talks now in this extended format."

Earlier during the bilateral meeting, the EAM had expressed gratitude to the Armenian side and said, "We have a very good exchange of people, so our agenda really is to take each one of these dimensions forward, and I look forward to discussing how best we can do that".

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is on an official visit to India from March 9 to 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)